Andy Murray wins European Open title in Antwerp

Andy Murray's title comes in only his seventh event in singles since returning from injury

Andy Murray has won his first ATP Tour-level title since 2017 after a thrilling final against Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in Antwerp.

The 32-year-old came from a set and a break down to secure the match 3-6 6-4 6-4, showing no signs of fatigue despite a gruelling schedule this week and with the final lasting two hours and 29 minutes.

The contest saw both men produce outstanding tennis and the Scot's resilience was clear as he weathered the early dominance of Wawrinka and kept his composure.

The title marks a significant moment in his singles comeback following his career-saving hip resurfacing surgery in January and his return to singles action in August.

Murray becomes the lowest-ranked ATP Tour singles champion since Pablo Andujar won Marrakech in April 2018 - he went into the event ranked 243

Murray arrived at the final having come from a set down to beat Ugo Humbert 3-6 7-5 6-2 in the last four on Saturday and having endured an equally lengthy quarter-final against Marius Copil.

Early on, it looked as if Wawrinka would spoil Murray's potential dream finish to the week as he displayed exceptional power across the court and the precision to clean the lines, particularly with his distinctive single-handed backhand.

Wawrinka's potent combination saw him accelerate out and take the first set with conviction. He continued on the same course at the start of the second and created a 3-1 advantage for himself.

However, the Swiss player could not quite sustain the level he had set for himself and, when he dipped, Murray showed his competitive instinct to pounce.

An astonishing effort @andy_murray . So so proud of you!!!! — Leon Smith (@LeonSmith) October 20, 2019

As Wawrinka's first-serve percentage wavered, the Scot put together a decisive run of games to drive 4-3 ahead in the second set, forcing his opponent to start to question himself just slightly.

The sharp and roaring Murray was back with a vengeance and he converted the first set point that he created to push the final into a third set.

The deciding set was a tense battle of wills. Both players were clearly spurred on by the joy of being back on court fully fit and the result of that was an arm-wrestle.

In the end, it was Murray's sustained pressure that forced key errors off the racket of Wawrinka and when his Championship point arrived, he quickly took it and wept with joy afterwards.