Twitter reaction to Andy Murray's comeback win in Antwerp

From beaten finalist Stan Wawrinka to Murray's primary school in Dunblane, we look at how the twitter world reacted to the Scot's comeback win in Belgium

Last Updated: 21/10/19 12:46pm

The twitter world applauded Andy Murray's comeback win in Antwerp on Sunday

After Andy Murray defeated his old rival Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in Antwerp to claim his first ATP Tour singles title for more than two-and-a-half years, we look at the twitter reaction to his win.

Billie Jean King, winner of 12 Grand Slam singles titles, said it was wonderful to see Murray's 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory.

She tweeted: "It is absolutely wonderful to see @andy_murray healthy and back in the winner's circle.

"Congratulations! #champion."

There was also reaction from Murray's coaches Jamie Delgado and Matt Little as well as a number of players, past and present...

