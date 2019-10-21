Twitter reaction to Andy Murray's comeback win in Antwerp

The twitter world applauded Andy Murray's comeback win in Antwerp on Sunday

After Andy Murray defeated his old rival Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in Antwerp to claim his first ATP Tour singles title for more than two-and-a-half years, we look at the twitter reaction to his win.

Billie Jean King, winner of 12 Grand Slam singles titles, said it was wonderful to see Murray's 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory.

She tweeted: "It is absolutely wonderful to see @andy_murray healthy and back in the winner's circle.

"Congratulations! #champion."

There was also reaction from Murray's coaches Jamie Delgado and Matt Little as well as a number of players, past and present...

@andy_murray it’s always been a pleasure sharing a court with you, great to have you back & congrats on a strong tournament!

Antwerp thank you for your love & support, and for a special day on court today!🥈🙏🏻🇧🇪🖤💛❤️

#Antwerp #Final #BackToWork #TrustTheProcess #Belgium #Love pic.twitter.com/sDZ2b4ICP0 — Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka) October 20, 2019

To be fair to the @AustralianOpen anyone with half a brain knew that if I was supposedly going to be the final person to do the very last interview with @andy_murray on court or even off it would motivate him no end 😂😂 they are a canny bunch those Aussies 😊👍 — Mark Petchey (@_markpetchey) October 20, 2019

An astonishing effort @andy_murray . So so proud of you!!!! — Leon Smith (@LeonSmith) October 20, 2019

Andy ******* Murray!!!! — Jamie Murray (@jamie_murray) October 20, 2019

Back in the winners circle again!!!Amazing @andymurray and of course a big well done to all the team 👍💪 #antwerp pic.twitter.com/oAuBtDuvc2 — jamie delgado (@DelgadoJamie) October 20, 2019

Tremendous fight from Sir Muzzard @andy_murray toughing out Stanimal for the Antwerp @atptour 🏆, so great 😀 to see AM competing out the highest level 💪😎👍👊🎾 — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) October 20, 2019

Was thinking exactly that re his surgeon !! Must be so proud !! Huge congratulations to @andy_murray on quite spectacular comeback !! Next year is going to be exciting !! https://t.co/jiyhJ13H0N — Annabel Croft (@Annabel_Croft) October 20, 2019

