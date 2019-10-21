Andy Murray named in Great Britain's Davis Cup final squad

Andy Murray helped team GB win the tournament in 2015 in Belgium

Andy Murray has been named in Great Britain's Davis Cup squad for next month's finals in Madrid.

The Scot, who has not represented the team since 2016, won his first singles title in two-and-a-half-years on Sunday by beating Stan Wawrinka at the European Open in Antwerp.

Captain Leon Smith has also named Dan Evans, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in his team, with the fifth and final player to be confirmed in the coming weeks.

Great Britain last won the competition in 2015

Either Cameron Norrie or Kyle Edmund, who has lost his past seven matches, will miss out on the knockout competition where 2015 champions Great Britain will face the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, who they will face on Wednesday 20 and Thursday 21 respectively, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.

"I'm delighted to name our first four players to represent GB for the Davis Cup Finals," said Smith.

"Dan is playing some of the best tennis of his career and firmly deserves his place back inside the world's top 50.

"It's been absolutely fantastic to see Andy back competing again, headlined by his incredible win in Antwerp.

Captain Leon Smith will name his fifth and final player in the coming weeks

"Jamie and Neal have been gaining much momentum as a team with impressive semi-final runs at Cincinnati, US Open, Beijing and Shanghai.

"We are in a good position with improved strength and depth in our team and will be naming the fifth player in the next couple of weeks.

"We are looking forward to bringing our best tennis to the group phase and as always, we are excited to play for our many home fans and all those travelling out to Madrid."

Murray last played for Great Britain in the Davis Cup three years ago

The inaugural event, to be hosted on the hard courts of La Caja Magica in Madrid from 18-24 November, will see 18 nations come together to battle for the historic Davis Cup trophy.

The competition will follow a round-robin format, before the winners of each group, along with the next two top teams, advance to the knockout stages. Ties will feature two singles matches and one doubles rubber, all of which will be best-of-three tie-break sets.

