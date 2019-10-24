Roger Federer closing in on 10th Swiss Indoors Basel as Dan Evans is knocked out

Roger Federer moved into the next round with a potential meeting against fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka

Roger Federer moved closer to a 10th Swiss Indoors Basel as Britain's Dan Evans exited the tournament in disappointing fashion to Frances Tiafoe.

Federer improved to a 73-9 record in Basel with a 6-0 6-3 second-round victory over Moldovan Radu Albot, extending his consecutive wins on centre court to 22 matches.

Seventh-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka or American Frances Tiafoe, who both won their respective first-round matches on Wednesday, will play Federer next.

"I think the fans would love [a match against Stan] because he's struggled at this tournament for some reason, but it's great to see him back healthy," Federer said. "We've always had some tough matches, even on hard courts. Hopefully this match happens for the fans."

David Goffin ended a three-game losing streak against Marin Cilic with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

The victory keeps the 28-year-old in strong contention for one of the two remaining qualifying spots at the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in London next month.

Dan Evans lost in straight sets to Frances Tiafoe

Alex De Minaur, Jan-Lennard Struff, Filip Krajinovic and qualifier Ricardas Berankis also won, as Tiafoe beat British No 1 Dan Evans 6-4 6-2.

Italy's Matteo Berrettini boosted his own London qualification hopes with a 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-1) success over Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna.

France's Gael Monfils hit 13 aces as he rallied to beat Austrian wild card Dennis Novak 2-6 7-5 6-3 to set up a meeting with the Italian Jannik Sinner.

There were also wins for Sam Querrey, Karen Khachanov, Pablo Carreno Busta, Mikhail Kukushkin and Andrey Rublev.

