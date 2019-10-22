Roger Federer claims opening victory in Basel after his 1500th tour-level match

Roger Federer won his 1,500th tour-level match

Roger Federer reached another milestone in his trophy-laden career at the Swiss Indoors Basel after winning his 1,500th tour-level match.

The 38-year-old won his 21st consecutive match at his hometown tournament, sprinting past German Peter Gojowczyk 6-2 6-1 in only 53 minutes.

"I thought the match was good. I felt like I had a good spring in my step and was quick onto the ball. Didn't take me long to get used to the conditions. That was positive," Federer said.

"I knew of the danger playing Peter, especially indoors. He had a great couple of qualifying matches, so I knew he'd be tough, especially [because] he beat Ivo Karlovic easy, who serves great."

The world No 3 is aiming to win his 10th Basel title and 103rd overall.

He will next meet Moldovan Radu Albot or Dusan Lajovic of Serbia in the second round on Wednesday.

