WTA Finals draw: Ashleigh Barty in group with Naomi Osaka, Petra Kvitova and Belinda Bencic

Petra Kvitova, Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina, Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Bianca Andreescu, Belinda Bencic and Karolina Pliskova are set for the WTA Finals

This year's four Grand Slam champions were split evenly amongst the two groups after the draw was made for the WTA Finals in Shenzhen.

Top seed and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty headlines the Red Group, and is joined by Australian Open winner Naomi Osaka, Czech big-hitter Petra Kvitova and Swiss star Belinda Bencic.

"I'm really excited to be here to play singles for the first time. I have played doubles here a couple of times before," Barty said.

Last one of the year

"I've played Naomi and Petra recently in Beijing. [I'm] looking forward to playing Belinda, I don't think I've actually every played her before. It's a really exciting group."

Osaka said: "For me, I've played everyone in my group already this year. I'm super excited to get a couple rematches in. I don't know, for me this is my second time playing the Finals, so I'm really happy that I was able to come here."

World No 2 Karolina Pliskova, the tour leader with four singles titles this year, tops the Purple Group, drawn with US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, Wimbledon winner Simona Halep and defending champion Elina Svitolina.

Elina Svitolina will defend her title in Shenzhen

"There is [no] easy draws here in the Finals. For sure it's lots of exciting matches," Svitolina said.

"For me, as last year, I'll just try to take one match at a time. I don't look too far ahead. I try to stay really focused on the upcoming match, and that's the way I will try to do it."

