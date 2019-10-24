Andy Murray capable of anything after Antwerp success, says mother Judy

Judy Murray has hailed the 'rebirth' of her son, Andy

Andy Murray's mother Judy believes we are witnessing a "rebirth" of the former world No 1 following his title success in Antwerp last weekend.

Murray defeated his old rival Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open in Antwerp to claim his first ATP Tour singles title for more than two-and-a-half years.

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, Judy heaped praise on the three-time Grand Slam champion, who is expecting the birth of his third child with wife Kim in the next few days.

"If he is well, Andy is capable of anything," Judy told the Italian daily newspaper. "In a few days Andy and Kim's third child should arrive. We'll all go to London, great-grandmother included, to celebrate all the events at once. After all, it's also a rebirth for Andy."

The 32-year-old shed tears of a very different nature at the Australian Open only nine months, admitting right hip problems could force him off court for good.

Instead, he underwent hip resurfacing surgery at the end of January and the operation has been a huge success, culminating in a fairy-tale comeback in Belgium which saw him climb 116 places to 127 in the latest ATP rankings.



"Seeing him suffer has broken my heart," she continued. "The victory on the court is really a great joy but the greatest triumph was seeing him play without pain and walk without needing crutches.

"There were times when he couldn't even put on his socks and tie his shoes. Playing tennis was the least of his problems.

"Now he's fine, he has a wonderful family, he can look to the future without fear and pain at last. But he is such a warrior on court that I knew he would not give up."

Murray has been selected to compete at the inaugural Davis Cup finals in Madrid between November 18-24 with Great Britain drawn in the same group as the Netherlands and Kazakhstan, with a place in the knockout stages at stake.

