Roger Federer handed walkover at the Swiss Indoors Basel after Stan Wawrinka injury

Stan Wawrinka injured his lower back to hand Roger Federer a walkover to the semi-finals in Basel

Stan Wawrinka set up a quarter-final clash with fellow home favourite Roger Federer at the Swiss Indoors Basel before having to pull-out of the contest immediately due to injury.

Wawrinka, the seventh seed, triumphed 6-3 3-6 7-5 against American Frances Tiafoe on Thursday in a match that lasted just over two-and-a-half-hours.

Top seed and defending champion Federer is looking to win the tournament for a 10th time. He will take on the winner of the meeting between third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas or Filip Krajinovic on Saturday.

Tsitsipas battled back against qualifier Ricardas Berankis to win 6-7 (4-7) 6-2 6-4 and fourth seed Roberto Bautista-Agut beat Richard Gasquet 6-2 4-6 6-3.

But there were exits for the fifth seed, Fabio Fognini, and the sixth, David Goffin, as they lost to Krajinovic and Reilly Opelka respectively.

Tsitsipas will now face Krajinovic for a semi-final place and Bautista-Agut takes on Opelka.

Dominic Thiem continued his quarter-final streak after making progress at his home tournament in Vienna

At the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, top seed Dominic Thiem moved into the quarter-finals for the 11th time this season and 49th since 2016, which is best on Tour. as he came from behind to defeat Spain's Fernando Verdasco 3-6 6-3 6-2.

The Austrian will play another Spaniard in the last eight, Pablo Carreno Busta, who beat beat Mikhail Kukushkin of Kazakhstan 6-7 (3-7) 6-4 6-1.

Most quarter-final appearances in the past four years Player 2016-19 QF Dominic Thiem 49 Rafael Nadal 43 Alexander Zverev 43 Roberto Bautista Agut 41 Novak Djokovic 38 Kei Nishikori 38

Fourth seed Gael Monfils and fifth-seeded Diego Schwartzman also made it through, triumphing against wildcard Jannik Sinner and Sam Querrey.

Monfils' next opponent is Aljaz Bedene, who got past Gilles Simon, while Schwartzman plays second seed Karen Khachanov. Thursday's other match saw Andrey Rublev defeat Hyeon Chung.

