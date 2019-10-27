Roger Federer claims historic 10th title at Swiss Indoors Basel

Roger Federer is now a 10-time winner in his home city of Basel

Roger Federer put on a tennis clinic against young Australian Alex De Minaur to win a historic 10th title at the Swiss Indoors Basel.

Federer demolished the 20-year-old, who was not born when the Swiss great turned professional and first played at Basel in 1998, winning 6-2 6-2.

"It was fast but very nice. I think I played a great match. It was a tough opener, in the beginning, the first five games, we had some great rallies. I never looked back," Federer said.

"I was great on the offence, made very few unforced errors and came up with the big shots and served well when I had to.

"I thought Alex played a great tournament as well, and I think we both can be very happy. But what a moment for me to win my 10th here in my hometown of Basel."

Did you know... Federer extended his winning streak to 24 matches in Basel, where he has not lost since the 2013 final against Juan Martin del Potro.

He converted four of 10 break points and did not drop serve to wrap up the match in 68 minutes for his fourth title of the year after wins in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

With his 103rd career title, Federer has now closed to within six ATP tournament wins of all-time leader Jimmy Connors, who holds the record with 109.

#10! @rogerfederer : „I would have never thought to win here 10 times, not even one, so it‘s very special! Thank you everyone, hope to see you all next year!“ And yes, we shed a tear or two as well... #legend #SupportTheSwiss #StandingOvation pic.twitter.com/FylsnRBrBM — Swiss Tennis (@swiss_tennis) October 27, 2019

"I was really hoping that Roger was going to get sick of winning here and give someone else a chance," De Minaur said during the trophy ceremony. "Too good again, that was amazing."

Roger Federer's most titles by tournament Halle 10 Basel 10 Wimbledon 8 Dubai 8 Cincinnati 7

Thiem wins maiden Vienna title

Dominic Thiem was victorious in his home town of Vienna

Top seed Dominic Thiem survived an early scare and fought back from a set down to beat Argentina's Diego Schwartzman 3-6 6-4 6-3 and win the Erste Bank Open title in Vienna.

The Austrian was roared on by the home crowd as the 26-year-old became the first player to win five titles this season following triumphs in Indian Wells, Barcelona, Kitzbuehel and Beijing

