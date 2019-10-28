Roger Federer pulls out of Paris Masters after winning Swiss Indoors
Last Updated: 28/10/19 9:50am
Roger Federer has withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters, saying he needs to manage his schedule to prolong his career.
The 38-year-old won his hometown Swiss Indoors event for the 10th time on Sunday, beating Alex de Minaur in the final.
Federer is next scheduled to play in the ATP Finals - for which he has already qualified - in London next month.
After withdrawing from the Paris Masters, Federer said: "I am extremely disappointed.
"I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.
"I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros."
Federer was due to be the third seed in Paris, but will now be replaced by a lucky loser.
He has won the tournament once in his career - in 2011, when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.