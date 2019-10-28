Roger Federer pulls out of Paris Masters after winning Swiss Indoors

Roger Federer has withdrawn from this week's Paris Masters, saying he needs to manage his schedule to prolong his career.

The 38-year-old won his hometown Swiss Indoors event for the 10th time on Sunday, beating Alex de Minaur in the final.

Federer is next scheduled to play in the ATP Finals - for which he has already qualified - in London next month.

After withdrawing from the Paris Masters, Federer said: "I am extremely disappointed.

"I have to pace myself since I want to play as long as possible on the ATP Tour.

"I am sorry for my French fans who I will see next year at Roland Garros."

Federer was due to be the third seed in Paris, but will now be replaced by a lucky loser.

He has won the tournament once in his career - in 2011, when he beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the final.