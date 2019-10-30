Kyle Edmund records second win in as many days at Paris Masters; Novak Djokovic also through

Kyle Edmund produced arguably his best performance of the year as he upset Diego Schwartzman in Paris

After eight matches without a win Kyle Edmund secured his second victory in as many days at the Paris Masters to set up a showdown with No 1 Novak Djokovic.

The 24-year-old Briton, who had been on a losing streak dating back to early August, ended the run with a win against Ricardas Berankis and he followed it up with a superb performance against Argentina's 14th seed Diego Schwartzman in the French capital on Wednesday.

Edmund, who has dropped to 75 in the world rankings, won 7-5 6-3 in 77 minutes and will now face top-ranked Djokovic in the last 16 on Thursday.

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, who was courtside, will choose between Edmund and Cameron Norrie to be his fifth player at the finals in Madrid next month.

"It was a really good performance," Edmund said afterwards on Amazon Prime Video. "Yesterday was more about finding a way and today I was on another level, up a gear, everything was more precise and controlled a lot more.

"I just had something about me today and exerted my intensity and physicality on him, as the match grew I got more and more confident.

"I was probably thinking about things more yesterday, so today I had a lot more 'cruise control' and everything was flowing better."

Djokovic next up for Edmund

Novak Djokovic recovered from a stuttering start to kick off his campaign with a victory

Djokovic was given a first-set workout by French lucky loser Corentin Moutet before coming through 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

The Serb, looking to end the year at top of the ATP rankings for a record-equalling sixth time, saved two set points before hammering his way past the 20-year-old Moutet.

"The overriding feeling is one of disappointment. I had some opportunities," said Moutet, who drew loud cheers with one audacious shot where he flicked the ball back between his legs and lobbed Djokovic. "I gave everything I had, and the fans helped me with that."

Djokovic and Edmund have played each other four times with the Serb leading 4-1, although this will be the first time they will have played indoors.

"We know how each other play," Edmund said. "I have not got anything to lose tomorrow, he is the one expected to win.

"I have started to get some momentum now and it was good to learn things going into tomorrow. It is up to me to take it to him and hopefully get something out of it."

Rafa to face Stan next

Rafael Nadal dispatched Adrian Mannarino to make progress in Paris

World No 2 Rafael Nadal, who will leapfrog Djokovic in the rankings if he wins in Paris, defeated unseeded Frenchman in Adrian Mannarino 7-5 6-4 and will now play Stan Wawrinka for a place in the quarter-finals.

Wawrinka advanced with a 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-5) win over Marin Cilic and improved his record to 13-2 against the former US Open champion.

Dominic Thiem withstood 30 aces from big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic to win 7-6 (7-5) 5-7 6-4, while seventh-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas looked more comfortable reaching the third round, serving 13 aces and facing no break points in beating Taylor Fritz 7-6 (7-3) 6-3.

