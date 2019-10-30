Roger Federer won't be disappointed at not winning a Grand Slam this year, says Nicolas Kiefer

Roger Federer has won "enough" Grand Slams during his career, so he won't be disappointed at not winning one in 2019, says his good friend Nicolas Kiefer.

The 38-year-old Swiss failed to convert two championship points during his epic five-set Wimbledon defeat to Novak Djokovic. He is now without a major title to his name since the 2018 Australian Open.

But former world No 4 Kiefer believes the 20-time Grand Slam champion won't be too concerned at not picking up a Grand Slam this year.

"He has won enough Grand Slams so I don't think he will be too disappointed at not winning one this year," said Kiefer, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2006. "At his age, he knows what he can do. Overall, I think he can be very, very happy."

Rafael Nadal is within one major of levelling Federer's haul

With Rafael Nadal moving to 19 Grand Slams after his victory at the US Open and Djokovic currently on 16 Grand Slam wins, Kiefer admits Federer's haul is under serious threat.

"If somebody does it, then I think it will be Rafa," said the German. "At the moment his goal is to become world No 1 at the end of the year and I think he is favourite, especially after the year he has had."

Kiefer, who won three out his first four matches against Federer, before losing the next 11 in a row, says his latest achievement of winning a 10th title in Basel is "amazing" and can see him catching Jimmy Connors' record of 109 ATP titles. Federer is six tournament wins from reaching the American's mark.

I wish and I hope he will be able to continue playing at the highest level for the last couple of years of his career. Nicolas Kiefer

"It's an amazing achievement, winning in his hometown where he grew up, and winning his 10th title. He is getting closer to Connors," he said.

"In the best-of-three-sets, Federer is still great so I think he can continue winning these tournaments."

Former world No 1 Federer has already won in Dubai, Miami, Halle and now Basel with the potential of claiming more titles before the end of the season.

Kiefer added: "It might be very close but he has a great chance [of catching Connors] because he is looking fit and healthy. I wish and I hope he will be able to continue playing at the highest level for the last couple of years of his career."

