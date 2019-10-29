WTA Finals: Naomi Osaka withdraws ahead of Ashleigh Barty match

Naomi Osaka was due to face Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday

Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the WTA Finals in Shenzhen due to an injury to her right shoulder.

Osaka beat Petra Kvitova 7-6 4-6 6-4 in her first match on Sunday and was due to face world No 1 Ashleigh Barty on Tuesday.

However, the Japanese world No 3 has withdrawn from the tournament and will be replaced in the Red Group by Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands.

"I'm disappointed to have to withdraw from the finals," said Osaka.

"It has been a great event in Shenzhen, and it's the biggest WTA event of the year.

"This is not how I wanted to end this tournament or my season. I look forward to getting healthy and hope to be back here in Shenzhen next year."