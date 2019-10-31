Novak Djokovic puts an end to Kyle Edmund's Paris Masters revival

Britain's Kyle Edmund put up a battling performance before losing to Novak Djokovic

Kyle Edmund's Paris Masters revival came to an end as he went down in straight sets to Novak Djokovic on Thursday.

The British No 2 had posted back-to-back wins against Ricardas Berankis and Diego Schwartzman after arriving in the French capital on an eight-match losing streak going back to August.

But he came up against formidable opposition and Djokovic eventually came through, despite a hard-fought first set, winning 7-6 (11-9) 6-1 for his 50th victory of 2019.

The 24-year-old hurt Djokovic with some fearsome forehand winners early on and saved two set points to send the opener to a tie-break.

He had to save four more in the decider, before the Serbian eventually got the job done to take the set and go in front, seemingly breaking the spirit of Edmund who crumbled in the second.

Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals

An early Djokovic break of serve to love set the tone and he powered through six successive games to book a last-16 meeting with seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, after the Greek beat Australian Alex De Minaur 6-3 6-4.

Fifth seed Dominic Thiem was knocked out 6-3 6-2 to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov, who will play his first quarter-final at a Masters event since Canada 2018. Coming into this week, Dimitrov had lost in the third round of the Paris Masters six years in a row.

Check our news, reviews, reports and reaction at every major tournament by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.