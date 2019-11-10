Novak Djokovic crushes Matteo Berrettini in Group Bjorn Borg

Novak Djokovic crushed Matteo Berrettini in his opening Group Bjorn Borg match

Novak Djokovic began his quest for a sixth ATP Finals title in style with a 6-2 6-1 victory against Italian Matteo Berrettini on Sunday.

Berrettini, the 23-year-old debutant, relied on his big serving to keep things competitive against the world No 2 but a costly error handed the Serb a break in the sixth game and he soon wrapped up the set with a break to love.

The eighth-ranked Italian, who reached the US Open semi-finals earlier this year, was not helped by 17 unforced errors, which were two more than the 15 points he won in the opening set.

Berrettini was outclassed by Djokovic at London's O2

Berrettini was already looking deflated but Djokovic burst his bubble as he raced through the second set, despite a blip after dropping serve having won eight-straight games, to make a statement to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic has made no secret of how much he values records and tying Pete Sampras by finishing a year ranked on top of the world for a sixth time, but he must at least reach the final of the season-ending tournament to stand a chance of overhauling Nadal. However, on this form it will take a juggernaut to stop him claiming the end-of-season title for a sixth time.

Race for No 1 - As it stands 1. Nadal - 9,5852. Djokovic - 9,145

Stats of the match

Djokovic improves to 36-12 overall at ATP Finals.

Djokovic vs Italian players on hardcourts Matches: 24-0Sets: 56-2Games: 354-156

Novak Djokovic vs Matteo Berrettini: Match Stats Djokovic Match Stats Berrettini 4 Aces 4 1 Double Faults 2 75% 1st serve win percentage 47% 75% 2nd serve win percentage 28% 5/7 Break points won 1/1 3/4 Net points won 3/8 10 Winners 12 7 Unforced errors 25 58/88 Total points won 30/88

Djokovic: It feels great to be back

Earlier this year I had a great stay in London, and over the years I've played well in this arena. It was not easy for him at his first Finals match, I knew he would be nervous at the beginning and I used my experience to perform well. I was fortunate to get the first break and then I started reading his serve better. I played really solid throughout the match. I've been enjoying the conditions here for many years. It's suitable to my game, but it's never easy playing a big server like Matteo. Novak Djokovic

Who plays who next...

Roger Federer is in action against Dominic Thiem later on Sunday

Roger Federer, bidding to win a record seventh title at the season-ending event, takes on Austrian Dominic Thiem in the evening match.

Reigning Wimbledon champion Djokovic will play the loser of the clash between Federer and Thiem in the second round-robin matches in Group Bjorn Borg, while Berrettini will play the winner on Wednesday.

