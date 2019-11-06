The groups ahead of the ATP Finals at London's O2, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Alexander Zverev will be aiming to defend his Nitto ATP Finals title this November

The season-ending ATP Finals is upon us once again with eight contenders vying for glory at London's O2.

Here, we look at the runners and riders as the 2019 campaign comes to a conclusion.

Group Andre Agassi

1. Rafael Nadal (Spa) 9585pts

Titles

US Open

ATP Masters 1000 Canada

Roland Garros

ATP Masters 1000 Rome

The Spaniard, who ended the 2018 season early due to injury, has returned in 2019 playing some of the best tennis of his career. In compiling a 51-6 match record, he captured four trophies, including a historic 12th title at Roland Garros and a fourth US Open. He has never won the ATP Finals and holds a poor 16-13 record at the tournament.

4. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) 5705

Titles

ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai

St. Petersburg

ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati

Sofia

What a year it's been for the 23-year-old Russian. A 59-18 record including two Masters 1000 titles. He won 29 of 32 matches as he arrived in Paris on a nine-match winning streak before suffering a shock exit to Jeremy Chardy. The US Open finalist will be making a maiden appearance at the season-ending event.

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 4000

Titles

Estoril

Marseille

Tsitsipas, 21, has notched up impressive wins over Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in the same season as well as defeating the Swiss legend en route to the Australian Open semi-finals. He is 50-24 overall this year with the Greek ready to make his maiden appearance in London.

7. Alexander Zverev (Ger) 2945

Titles

Geneva

The 22-year-old German will make his third straight appearance in the field where he will be defending his crown. There has been a lack of highlights to Zverev's year compared to 2018, but he has a chance to redeem his season by winning in the capital again.

ATP Finals: Fixtures SUNDAY [All times GMT] 2pm Djokovic vs Berrettini 8pm Federer vs Thiem MONDAY[All times GMT] 2pm Tsitsipas vs Medvedev 8pm Nadal vs Zverev

Group Bjorn Borg

2. Novak Djokovic (Ser) 8945

Titles

ATP Masters 1000 Paris

Tokyo

Wimbledon

ATP Masters 1000 Madrid

Australian Open

The dominant Serb captured a record seventh title in Melbourne before saving two championship points to defeat Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon final on record [four hours and 55 minutes]. He's complied an impressive 51-6 record this season. He has won the season-ending title five times during his career with a 35-12 record.

3. Roger Federer (Swi) 6190

Titles

Basel

Halle

ATP Masters 1000 Miami

Dubai

The Swiss legend won his 10th title in Halle and Basel to move to 103 career titles at age 38, just six shy of Jimmy Connors' mark of 109. Missing Paris means he will head to London fresh and ready to land a record-extending seventh season-ending crown and first since 2011 where he holds a 57-15 record.

5. Dominic Thiem (Aut) 5025

Titles

Vienna

Beijing

Kitzbuhel

Barcelona

ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells

The Austrian will be making his fourth appearance at the ATP Finals where he is yet to make it out of the group stage. As well as making it through to his second straight French Open final, he also landed the biggest title of career at Indian Wells.

8. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 2670

Titles

Stuttgart

Budapest

The 23-year-old Berrettini is the first Italian player to qualify for the ATP Finals in singles since Corrado Barazzutti in 1978. He is also one of four London qualifiers aged 23 or under.

On standby

9. Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa) 2540

Titles

Doha

The No 2 Spaniard is on course for his first top 10 finish.

10. Gael Monfils (Fra) 2530

Titles

Rotterdam

Monfils remains on course for his second year-end top 10 finish. His first since 2016.

