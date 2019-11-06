Raz Mirza
The groups ahead of the ATP Finals at London's O2, including Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer
Who will walk away with the glory at this year's star-studded extravaganza?
The season-ending ATP Finals is upon us once again with eight contenders vying for glory at London's O2.
Here, we look at the runners and riders as the 2019 campaign comes to a conclusion.
Group Andre Agassi
1. Rafael Nadal (Spa) 9585pts
Titles
US Open
ATP Masters 1000 Canada
Roland Garros
ATP Masters 1000 Rome
The Spaniard, who ended the 2018 season early due to injury, has returned in 2019 playing some of the best tennis of his career. In compiling a 51-6 match record, he captured four trophies, including a historic 12th title at Roland Garros and a fourth US Open. He has never won the ATP Finals and holds a poor 16-13 record at the tournament.
4. Daniil Medvedev (Rus) 5705
Titles
ATP Masters 1000 Shanghai
St. Petersburg
ATP Masters 1000 Cincinnati
Sofia
What a year it's been for the 23-year-old Russian. A 59-18 record including two Masters 1000 titles. He won 29 of 32 matches as he arrived in Paris on a nine-match winning streak before suffering a shock exit to Jeremy Chardy. The US Open finalist will be making a maiden appearance at the season-ending event.
6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) 4000
Titles
Estoril
Marseille
Tsitsipas, 21, has notched up impressive wins over Nadal, Djokovic and Federer in the same season as well as defeating the Swiss legend en route to the Australian Open semi-finals. He is 50-24 overall this year with the Greek ready to make his maiden appearance in London.
7. Alexander Zverev (Ger) 2945
Titles
Geneva
The 22-year-old German will make his third straight appearance in the field where he will be defending his crown. There has been a lack of highlights to Zverev's year compared to 2018, but he has a chance to redeem his season by winning in the capital again.
ATP Finals: Fixtures
|SUNDAY [All times GMT]
|2pm
|Djokovic vs Berrettini
|8pm
|Federer vs Thiem
|MONDAY[All times GMT]
|2pm
|Tsitsipas vs Medvedev
|8pm
|Nadal vs Zverev
Group Bjorn Borg
2. Novak Djokovic (Ser) 8945
Titles
ATP Masters 1000 Paris
Tokyo
Wimbledon
ATP Masters 1000 Madrid
Australian Open
The dominant Serb captured a record seventh title in Melbourne before saving two championship points to defeat Roger Federer in the longest Wimbledon final on record [four hours and 55 minutes]. He's complied an impressive 51-6 record this season. He has won the season-ending title five times during his career with a 35-12 record.
3. Roger Federer (Swi) 6190
Titles
Basel
Halle
ATP Masters 1000 Miami
Dubai
The Swiss legend won his 10th title in Halle and Basel to move to 103 career titles at age 38, just six shy of Jimmy Connors' mark of 109. Missing Paris means he will head to London fresh and ready to land a record-extending seventh season-ending crown and first since 2011 where he holds a 57-15 record.
5. Dominic Thiem (Aut) 5025
Titles
Vienna
Beijing
Kitzbuhel
Barcelona
ATP Masters 1000 Indian Wells
The Austrian will be making his fourth appearance at the ATP Finals where he is yet to make it out of the group stage. As well as making it through to his second straight French Open final, he also landed the biggest title of career at Indian Wells.
8. Matteo Berrettini (Ita) 2670
Titles
Stuttgart
Budapest
The 23-year-old Berrettini is the first Italian player to qualify for the ATP Finals in singles since Corrado Barazzutti in 1978. He is also one of four London qualifiers aged 23 or under.
On standby
9. Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa) 2540
Titles
Doha
The No 2 Spaniard is on course for his first top 10 finish.
10. Gael Monfils (Fra) 2530
Titles
Rotterdam
Monfils remains on course for his second year-end top 10 finish. His first since 2016.
