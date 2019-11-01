Kyle Edmund named in Great Britain squad for Davis Cup finals

Kyle Edmund beat Ricardas Berankis and Diego Schwartzman at the Paris Masters

Kyle Edmund has been named as the fifth member of Great Britain's squad for this month's Davis Cup finals in Madrid.

The former British No 1 discovered an upturn in form as he ended an eight-match losing run with back-to-back victories at the Paris Masters this week, before he lost against Novak Djokovic on Thursday.

Edmund, who was vying with Cameron Norrie for the final spot, joins Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski in head coach Leon Smith's squad for the inaugural staging of the new-format Davis Cup.

"I'm delighted to name Kyle as the final nominated player to our GB Davis Cup team," Smith said.

"Whilst Kyle has had a tough few months, he showed at the Paris Masters what level of tennis he is capable of producing.

"It's been a difficult decision to make as Cam Norrie has had a very good year on tour and is finishing the year ranked around number 50 in the world.

"It's a strong position for our team to be in when we have such high-quality players vying for selection."

Great Britain, who won the Davis Cup in 2015, will face the Netherlands and Kazakhstan in the group stage on November 20 and 21 on the hard courts of La Caja Magica.

The revamped event will see 18 nations compete across six groups and will follow a round-robin format, before the winners of each group, along with the next two top teams, advance to knockout stages.

Ties will feature two singles matches and one doubles rubber, all of which will be best-of-three tie-break sets.