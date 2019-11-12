Andy Murray insists he can get back to playing at a very high level in 2020

Andy Murray's competitive instinct drives him on

Andy Murray is confident he can get back towards the top of the game and has vowed to take a more flexible approach to his scheduling in 2020.

The competitive instinct in Murray, which helped him become a three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist before his injury, still drives him on.

That was evident when the Scot rolled back the years last month by winning the European Open in Antwerp - his first title since 2017.

But the 32-year-old accepts 2020 will be a success if he just stays fit following career-saving hip surgery in January.

The reason why I'm playing is because I love it and I need to remember that, if I'm 30 in the world or 70 in the world. Andy Murray

"I think that I can [get back]," he said. "I think my body showed I'm going to be able to do that, to play at a high level.

"I would want to be healthy, that's what I'd want, and I think over the last six months or so - definitely six to nine - you realise what really is important.

"I can remember why I started playing tennis in the first place and what the reasons for that were. I played tennis as a kid and through my professional career and I did it because I really loved playing.

"Being healthy allows me to do that. And it's nice to be able to win big competitions and have a high ranking and stuff.

"That's great but actually the reason why I'm playing is because I love it and I need to remember that, if I'm 30 in the world or 70 in the world.

"If I'm still enjoying it and still enjoying the preparations and training and all of that stuff, and I feel competitive, then that would be success for me, but I need to remember that.

"It's sometimes difficult when you start playing, competing and losing matches. You really want to do better. But that would be success if I could stay healthy and on the court."

Murray won the European Open in Antwerp in a dream comeback

Murray also believes the key to competing at a high level again will be a flexible approach to his scheduling, where he could play or withdraw from tournaments at short notice.

"That's where I need to be smart with my scheduling and the amount of tournaments that I play and, at the beginning of the year, being reactive," he added.

"If I plan at the beginning of the year to be playing three tournaments, let's say in the first couple of months of the year, but I only win one match in each of those tournaments, then I could add a tournament.

"But if I end up doing really well maybe I play a tournament less which, in the past, I wouldn't have done that.

"I'm not going to be looking at my schedule and my tournament year anymore. I'm going to do it very differently."

