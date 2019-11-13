Stefanos Tsitsipas gets the better of Alexander Zverev at ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Zverev for the third time this year

Stefanos Tsitsipas got the better of defending ATP Finals champion Alexander Zverev yet again as the Greek star rubber-stamped his spot in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

In the third meeting of 2019 between the two youngest competitors at the tournament, it was Tsitsipas who added London to his list of triumphs over Zverev, which also included Madrid and Beijing.

Tsitsipas, who claimed the Next Gen ATP Finals 12 months ago, has made massive strides on the main Tour this season, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

He followed up his victory against Daniil Medvedev with a 6-3 6-2 success over last year's winner here to make it through to the knockout stages on his debut campaign.

Zverev takes on Daniil Medvedev in his remaining round-robin match knowing he has to win it to stand any chance of qualifying

Tsitsipas was made to work his socks off for a hold in the fifth game which lasted just under 10 minutes, while Zverev carried on where he had left off from his opening round-robin victory over Nadal, serving big.

That was until the eighth game when he panicked and attempted to serve and volley his way out of trouble with Tsitsipas jumping all over the half chance. He made the most of his advantage by winning 11 of the last 13 points to win the set in style.

Tsitsipas winds up another ferocious single-handed backhand

The German had beaten Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal in his last three matches at London's O2 Arena, but Tsitsipas, who had Serena Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou in his box this week, was proving an altogether different proposition.

Tsitsipas had all the momentum as he broke at the start of the second set and he put the match to bed with another break for a 4-1 lead. It was a tactically astute display from the 21-year-old, who soon completed the win in 73 minutes.

Stats of the match

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev: Match Stats Tsitsipas Match Stats Zverev 8 Aces 5 2 Double Faults 2 86% 1st serve win percentage 73% 56% 2nd serve win percentage 28% 3/7 Break points won 0/1 19 Winners 17 12 Unforced errors 15 62/103 Total points won 41/103

The Greek is yet to lose serve this week, facing just one break point.

Tsitsipas net points after two matches in London: 38 out of 43

Tsitsipas in awe of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran

I can say I'm surprised by my performance today. I did everything right and once again it was not just me but a whole bunch of excited people came to support me. It was a crew situation. I'm just playing my game. I have a clear picture, a clear mindset on court. I've been mixing my game a lot, trying to be unpredictable. I think my serve has improved tremendously over the last couple of months. Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, all these celebrities have been here so I'm really glad to have been here. It makes it a very special place. Stefanos Tsitsipas

What's next...

Nadal will take on Tsitsipas hoping to join the Greek in the semi-finals of the tournament

Rafael Nadal faces Tsitsipas on Friday as he bids to reach the semi-finals, while Medvedev takes on Zverev. Nadal, Medvedev and Zverev can all still qualify for the knockout stages.

The permutations

If Nadal & Medvedev win

1 Nadal

2 Tsitsipas



If Nadal & Zverev win

1 Tsitsipas

2 Zverev



If Tsitsipas wins & Medvedev wins in 2

1 Tsitsipas

2 Medvedev



If Tsitsipas wins & Medvdev wins in 3

1 Tsitsipas

2 Zverev



If Tsitsipas & Zverev win

1 Tsitsipas

2 Zverev



All to play for 😮



Group Andre Agassi's semi-final scenarios for the last two spots. #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/cdWzqXuWmo — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 13, 2019

Tsitsipas is a great player with a lot of energy and he's having an amazing season. It will be a tough one but I know I need to win that one. Nadal on Tsitsipas

Thursday at the ATP Finals Dominic Thiem vs Matteo Berrettini (2pm GMT) Novak Djokovic vs Roger Federer (8pm GMT)

