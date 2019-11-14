ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic allays elbow injury concerns after Roger Federer defeat

Novak Djokovic is set to headline a Serbia squad at the new-look Davis Cup finals

Novak Djokovic expects to play at next week’s revamped Davis Cup finals despite suffering “sharp pain” in his elbow during his straight-sets defeat against Roger Federer at the ATP Finals.

The five-time champion at the season-ending championships was beaten 6-4 6-3 by Federer as the 38-year-old Swiss progressed to the semi-finals in London.

Djokovic appeared to suffer with an injury to his elbow during the second set at The O2 Arena but the Serb stressed it did not impact him during the match.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion is due to headline the Serbia team at the week-long Davis Cup finals in Madrid and he is optimistic the problem will not prevent him competing.

"I hope it's nothing that will really make me unable to play Madrid," said Djokovic, who underwent elbow surgery just over a year and a half ago.

"The pain was pretty sharp. But I could play the rest of the match, so, if I had something really serious, I think I wouldn't be able to hold the racket.

Djokovic was targeting a record-equalling sixth title at the season-ending championships

"So it was probably just an awkward, quick movement that I did. It did not pose any form of issues later on."

The new format of the Davis Cup will see the finals of the 119-year-old competition take form as an 18-nation tournament split into six groups of three teams vying to end the event as winners.

Djokovic, who won the Davis Cup in 2010, is excited to take part should he suffer no fitness setback.

"Right now things physically are fine," Djokovic said.

"Of course the gas tank is not as full as beginning of the season, but I am motivated to join the guys and play there, because I have not played in the team competition of Davis Cup for some time. So I look forward to it."

The defeat for Djokovic ensured Rafael Nadal will end the season as the year-end world No 1 for a fifth time and the 32-year-old admitted he had been "too neutral" against Federer, who he said did "everything right".

Djokovic had won his last five matches against Federer before Thursday

Djokovic won two Grand Slams this season - at the Australian Open and at Wimbledon - but the Serb conceded the defeat against Federer was a frustrating manner to end the campaign.

"Well, I'm not happy with the way I finished the season," he said.

"Obviously this is not the way I want to play on the court, first of all. You've got to accept that you have these kind of days and move on.

"If I have to draw the line, I think it was still a very good season, winning two slams and five titles."

Djokovic admitted the manner of Federer's performance, someone he had not lost against since the ATP Finals in 2015, acted as a source of motivation to continue to improve.

Federer is through to the semi-finals of the ATP Finals

"I have [the] utmost admiration for him and everything he's doing on the court. What he has achieved over the years and what he's still showing on the court is phenomenal," Djokovic said.

"He's a role model even for me that I'm one of his rivals and one of the toughest opponents I had in my career. Looking at his career and what he still is doing, it just inspires you."