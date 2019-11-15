Tim Henman to captain Great Britain at inaugural ATP Cup

Tim Henman made the semi-finals of Wimbledon four times

Tim Henman has been confirmed as Great Britain captain for next year's inaugural ATP Cup.

The former world No 4 was put forward for the role by Andy Murray and will lead the team at the new 24-nation event in Australia in January.

Henman, 45, said: "I'm really excited to be a part of it and Andy asked me about it a month ago.

"There are lots of reasons why I accepted and I think one of the reasons is Andy. I have had a great relationship with him for a long, long time."

The British team will consist of Andy and Jamie Murray, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Joe Salisbury.

Henman said his relationship with Murray is one of the reasons he took the role

Henman, a four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, discussed the role with Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith and insists he has no aspirations to take on that post in the future.

"Leon is someone that I have known for a long, long time. He's done a fantastic job in Davis Cup," he added.

"I'm very excited about the ATP Cup, but this isn't in any way a stepping stone for me moving into other things.

"I don't want to do that. I've got enough, other commitments with my family, with Wimbledon, the partners that I work with. So that's the appeal of this 10-day event."

Britain will play in Sydney and have been drawn to face Bulgaria, Belgium and Moldova.

The new-look Davis Cup takes place next week in Madrid.