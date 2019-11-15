Tim Henman to captain Great Britain at inaugural ATP Cup
Last Updated: 15/11/19 3:06pm
Tim Henman has been confirmed as Great Britain captain for next year's inaugural ATP Cup.
The former world No 4 was put forward for the role by Andy Murray and will lead the team at the new 24-nation event in Australia in January.
Henman, 45, said: "I'm really excited to be a part of it and Andy asked me about it a month ago.
"There are lots of reasons why I accepted and I think one of the reasons is Andy. I have had a great relationship with him for a long, long time."
The British team will consist of Andy and Jamie Murray, Dan Evans, Cameron Norrie and Joe Salisbury.
Henman, a four-time Wimbledon semi-finalist, discussed the role with Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith and insists he has no aspirations to take on that post in the future.
"Leon is someone that I have known for a long, long time. He's done a fantastic job in Davis Cup," he added.
"I'm very excited about the ATP Cup, but this isn't in any way a stepping stone for me moving into other things.
"I don't want to do that. I've got enough, other commitments with my family, with Wimbledon, the partners that I work with. So that's the appeal of this 10-day event."
Britain will play in Sydney and have been drawn to face Bulgaria, Belgium and Moldova.
The new-look Davis Cup takes place next week in Madrid.