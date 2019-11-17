Roger Federer thinking about 2020 after ATP Finals exit

See you next year! Roger Federer waves goodbye to London's O2 after bowing out to Stefanos Tsitsipas

Roger Federer has said he is happy how he has played this season and is "excited" for 2020 when he will turn 39.

Federer's bid for a seventh ATP Finals title was ended by Greek debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas on Saturday, but the oldest man in the field at 38, is hoping to return to London in 12 months time.

The Swiss collected four titles this year to take his total to 103 - just six behind all-time leader Jimmy Connors.

His biggest disappointment was losing the longest-ever Wimbledon final to Novak Djokovic which was decided on a fifth-set tie-break after Federer had match points on his serve in the final set.

I look at the list of who finished world No 1 all these years, and it's just crazy that it's always one of us. Roger Federer on the 'big three'

"I've got to take care of my body, listen to the signs, work well with the team, get the balance right with everything that's happening in my life," said Federer during a press conference after his semi-final defeat to Tsitsipas.

"When the matches come, it's not maybe as easy as it was maybe 10, 15 years ago where you're just going to play very good day in, day out, maybe you need to make an extra effort for that to happen.

"They were there in other moments as well this season, maybe Indian Wells or Wimbledon. That can change an entire season around, the confidence around, the flow of things. But I'm happy how I played this season, and I'm extremely excited for next season."

With Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem all making an impact in 2019, Federer believes the gap is closing at the top, but he also feels the 'big three' which includes himself, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will take some dislodging.

"I look at the list of who finished world No 1 all these years, and it's just crazy that it's always one of us. But we are not getting any younger. So the chances increase, not because we are getting worse, but because they are getting better," added Federer.

