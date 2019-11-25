Rafael Nadal hails Spain after they win the Davis Cup in Madrid

Rafael Nadal (right) takes a selfie with his teammates and the Davis Cup

World No 1 Rafael Nadal revealed it's been an "unforgettable" week for Spain after they emerged triumphant on home soil to win the Davis Cup at Madrid's Caja Magica.

Spain defeated first-time finalists Canada to become the inaugural champions at the new-look event and lift the trophy for the first time since 2011 and the sixth overall.

The biggest cheers were reserved for Nadal's team-mate Roberto Bautista Agut, who opened the final with a fine win against Felix Auger-Aliassime just three days after the death of his father.

Nadal said: "It's the perfect end of the season for all of us. We know how difficult it is to win this trophy and we know how difficult it's going to be to keep winning in the future.

"We knew that we need to convert this opportunity. And we fought very hard. What Roberto did today is out of this planet, in my opinion.

"It's been amazing, the whole week of course. When you finally win the title after all the things that we went through this week and playing at home, it's something difficult to describe.

"It's an amazing feeling and especially to share this great moment with all the people that supported us during the whole week. And with the rest of the team.

"We can't thank enough all of them. Everybody here in Madrid, the organisation, everybody. Because it's been an unforgettable week for all of us without a doubt."

Rafa's factfile for 2019

Nadal finishes 2019 at 59-7



Wins French and US Open to reach 19 majors



Makes final at Australian Open, semi-final at Wimbledon



Oldest men's year-end No 1



Leads Spain to Davis Cup title at home



And he got married



What Roberto did today is out of this planet, in my opinion. Rafael Nadal on Roberto Bautista Agut

Having played in Spain's first two ties, Bautista Agut rushed home on Thursday after his father Joaquin was taken seriously ill, with the Spanish federation announcing the same evening that he had died.

The world No 9 returned to Madrid on Saturday and supported his team-mates from the stands for their tense semi-final victory over Great Britain.

He produced a remarkably composed performance to defeat Auger-Aliassime but the facade cracked moments later, with the 31-year-old holding his finger to the sky before breaking down in tears as he was cheered by the capacity crowd.

Bautista Agut, whose mother died suddenly last year, said: "It was very difficult. I was speaking with (captain) Sergi (Bruguera) and I took the decision to go home on Thursday morning, and I was back yesterday afternoon to support the team.

"I was trying to do everything. I had the opportunity to play today because all the team and all the players and the rest of the team did an unbelievable effort since the first day. It was an amazing feeling on the court today."

