Novak Djokovic to play Adelaide International ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will play at the inaugural Adelaide International

Novak Djokovic will play in the inaugural Adelaide International tennis competition in January ahead of his Australian Open title defence.

World No 2 Djokovic will start his competitive preparation for the new season at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi from December 19-21, before representing Serbia in the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia in early January.

The 32-year-old Serbian, who beat Rafael Nadal to claim a record seventh Australian Open title earlier this year, will then arrive in Adelaide for the combined WTA and ATP tournament from January 12-18.

Ashleigh Barty will feature in the women's field

The women's field will feature American seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams, alongside world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, Simona Halep, Petra Kvitova and Kiki Bertens.

"Novak and Venus are amongst the all-time greats of our sport and we can't wait to see them right here in Adelaide," tournament director Alistair MacDonald said in a statement.

The Australian Open, the year's first Grand Slam, will be held at Melbourne Park from January 20 until February 2.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.