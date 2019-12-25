Test your tennis knowledge of the decade with our bumper Christmas quiz
Last Updated: 25/12/19 12:03am
Test your tennis knowledge of the decade. We've put together 20 questions so while you tuck into your turkey, have a go at our bumper Christmas quiz!
The 2010s has seen Britain's Andy Murray become a multiple Grand Slam champion, while Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are still going strong with no sign of them hanging up their rackets.
As we celebrate a start to the next 10 years, let us delve into the archives and test your tennis knowledge. Think you know your stuff? Have a go at our bumper Christmas quiz and find out if you can be a future Grand Slam champion.
Best men's tennis matches of the decade
Vote for your favourite men's match from a shortlist of 10 over the decade
Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.