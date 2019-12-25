Test your tennis knowledge of the decade with our bumper Christmas quiz

Test your tennis knowledge of the decade. We've put together 20 questions so while you tuck into your turkey, have a go at our bumper Christmas quiz!

The 2010s has seen Britain's Andy Murray become a multiple Grand Slam champion, while Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams are still going strong with no sign of them hanging up their rackets.

As we celebrate a start to the next 10 years, let us delve into the archives and test your tennis knowledge. Think you know your stuff? Have a go at our bumper Christmas quiz and find out if you can be a future Grand Slam champion.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.