Marcos Baghdatis has joined Elina Svitolina's coaching team ahead of the new tennis season

Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up, has joined Elina Svitolina's coaching team ahead of the new tennis season.

Baghdatis wrote on Twitter that he was glad to announce the next chapter of his life.

Svitolina posted the same picture on social media, showing the two of them and the rest of her coaching set-up on a practice court.

I am so glad to announce the next chapter of my life and look forward to Coaching a great athlete and super tennis player #No.6 ranked WTA player Elina Svitolina, working along side Andre Bettles! I want to thank Elina for putting her trust in me. Lets do this! Bring it on 2020. pic.twitter.com/RghOMecRz7 — Marcos Baghdatis (@marcosbaghdatis) December 11, 2019

Baghdatis played the last match of his career in July at Wimbledon, where he lost in the second round.

Svitolina, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, finished the year ranked world No 6.

She reached the semi-finals of the US Open before losing to Serena Williams and was the runner-up to top-ranked Ashleigh Barty at the year-ending WTA Finals.

