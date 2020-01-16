Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund knocked out of Adelaide and Auckland respectively

Dan Evans was knocked out of the Adelaide International by Andrey Rublev

British duo Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund suffered quarter-finals defeats in Adelaide and Auckland on Thursday.

Evans went down to Andrey Rublev 6-4 3-6 6-3 in Adelaide as the Russian made it an impressive 10 wins in a row. He is also 6-0 in 2020.

Evans has made a fine start to the season himself, putting in a series of excellent performances in the ATP Cup. He will now make his way to Melbourne where, following the withdrawal of Alex de Minaur, he'll be seeded 29 at the Australian Open.

Rublev, who is unbeaten since early November having won all four of his matches at the Davis Cup finals and then lifted the ATP title in Doha last weekend without dropping a set, will play Alex Bolt or Felix Auger Aliassime for a place in the final on Friday. The other men's semi-final is a match-up between Lloyd Harris and Tommy Paul.

Kyle Edmund lost out in the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland

Edmund, the British No 3, suffered a narrow defeat by John Isner in the quarter-finals of the ASB Classic in Auckland.

Edmund was looking to continue his good start to the season by upsetting the fourth seed and he forced nine break points on the fearsome Isner serve but was unable to take any of them.

Three of them gave Edmund chances to win the second set but Isner held on and then came through the tie-break to win 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (7-5).

Edmund will now concentrate on the Australian Open where he reached the semi-finals in 2018

Isner hammered 25 aces to make it through to his third semi-final in Auckland.

"I'm happy with the second set and the way I played towards the end of the match. I do think I improved from yesterday," Isner said. "Winning matches like this can give me a lot of confidence for the rest of this tournament, the Australian Open and the rest of the year."

Isner will play Ugo Humbert for a place in the final after the Frenchman upset second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov 7-5 6-4.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.