Great Britain face a trip to Mexico in April's Fed Cup play-offs

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong will see her side travel to Mexico in the Fed Cup play-offs

Great Britain face an away trip to Mexico in the Fed Cup play-offs in April following their 3-1 defeat by Slovakia last weekend.

Britain must beat Mexico to avoid dropping back into the Europe/Africa Zone and give themselves another opportunity to reach next year's finals.

With Johanna Konta absent, Heather Watson and Harriet Dart led Great Britain in Slovakia but they fell to an unassailable 3-1 defeat in Bratislava to miss out on the 12-team line-up in Budapest.

Keothavong consoles Harriet Dart after her loss to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova

A long away trip will dishearten captain Anne Keothavong, particularly with the matches likely to be played on clay. although the draw could have been a lot less favourable.

Mexican No 1 Marcela Zacarias is ranked 257th in the world so both Watson (ranked 74th) and Dart (ranked 144th) should feel confident of victory.

However, the long trip means any slim hopes of persuading British No 1 Johanna Konta, who played a major role in the team's promotion last year that ended their 26-year absence in the top tier, are likely to be over.

The tie will be played between April 17-18 with the venue yet to be decided.

