Great Britain Fed Cup duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart take on The Dish

Our very own Hannah Wilkes got the chance to meet Great Britain's Fed Cup duo Heather Watson and Harriet Dart ahead of their crunch tie in Slovakia.

Anne Keothavong's side are bidding to win a best-of-five away tie for the first time, having lost all four previous World Group II play-offs away to Sweden in 2012, Argentina in 2013, Romania in 2017 and Japan in 2018.

But before they headed off to Bratislava, Watson and Dart sat down with Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes and answered some very tricky questions.

The winner of the tie will join 11 other teams at the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest from April 14-19.

