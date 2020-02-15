Kyle Edmund reaches first ATP final in 16 months with semi-final win in New York

Kyle Edmund put an injury-plagued 2019 behind him by winning through to a third ATP singles final in New York on Saturday

Kyle Edmund rubber-stamped his return to form with victory over Miomir Kecmanovic to book a place in the final of the New York Open.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a welcome return on the hard courts of the United States and having battled his way through the field to the final four, he served up perhaps his best performance of the week.

Seeded eighth, Edmund was up against the sixth-seeded Serbian Kecmanovic to book a place in the final of the New York Open, running out a 6-1 6-4 winner to set up a showdown with either Andreas Seppi or Jason Jung.

"This is great to be back in a final, playing the matches you want to be playing," Edmund said after a win that took him just 71 minutes.

Edmund raced through in straight sets to reach Sunday's final

"I obviously want to go all the way, but I'm enjoying my tennis. I've kept improving and learning with each match."

Sunday's showpiece will be the British number two's third ATP final, with a record of one win and one defeat from his previous two finals, both in 2018.

Edmund was beaten in straight sets by Pablo Andujar in Marrakesh in April 2018, but six months later captured his only singles crown by rallying from a set down to beat Frenchman Gael Monfils.

He will rise back into the world's top 50 on the back of his run in New York, but after a 2019 plagued by injuries and a loss of form, the chance to win a second career title now beckons following Saturday's success.

