Johanna Konta's winless 2020 continues with St Petersburg loss

Johanna Konta lost in straight sets to Oceane Dodin

Johanna Konta's winless 2020 continued as she lost in straight sets to world No 159 Oceane Dodin in the St Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The British No 1, ranked 14, has lost all three matches she has contested this year having gone out in the opening round of the Brisbane International and the Australian Open.

She chose to miss Great Britain's Fed Cup play-off against Slovakia, instead taking a wild card into the WTA tournament in Russia, where she received a first-round bye as the fourth seed.

But Konta's lack of matches again showed as she was beaten 6-3 6-4 by big-hitting qualifier Dodin.

A run of five successive games lost at the end of the first set and start of the second proved decisive against Dodin, with Konta unable to take two chances to break back in the final game.

Meanwhile, the Australian Open runner-up Garbine Muguruza has joined next week's field for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters will make her return to competitive tennis there.

I’m accepting a wild card to play the @DDFTennis. Since announcing my return, there have been a few bumps but looking forward to returning to the match court and what this next chapter brings ... Thanks to all my fans for their encouragement these past weeks. See you in Dubai! pic.twitter.com/XOwIeEujyk — Kim Clijsters (@Clijsterskim) February 9, 2020

It's not all positive news ahead of the tournament though, two key players have been forced to withdraw due to injury; Bianca Andreescu and Ashleigh Barty.

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.