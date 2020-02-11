Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play exhibition in front of record crowd at Cape Town Stadium

Roger Federer (R) embraces Rafael Nadal at The Match in Africa

Roger Federer admitted "this is so much more than just tennis" after playing an exhibition match with Rafael Nadal in front of a record 51,954 in Cape Town.

Federer was playing his first match in South Africa, his mother's country of birth and where he spent many childhood vacations, along with world No 2 Rafael Nadal, co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates and comedian, Trevor Noah.

The exhibition took place in order to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation and its work supporting early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa.

The Match in Africa was played in front of a record crowd to attend a tennis match

The foundation raised $3.5m in front of a crowd of 51,954 - the biggest-ever crowd to attend a tennis match on record.

Before the coin toss, South Africa's World Cup-winning rugby captain Siya Kolisi presented the Swiss great with his very own Springbok jersey with 'Federer 8' on the back.

Federer defeated his rival Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-4 in one hour and 47 minutes, but the match will be remembered for the money raised in front of a record attendance.

Federer, Trevor Noah, Nadal and Bill Gates get involved with the festivities in Cape Town

"It was such a privilege to be here tonight. Of course, we want to try and play the best tennis we can. That's what we're world famous for and it was an absolute pleasure to share the court with Rafa (Nadal) again, but the first time here in beautiful Cape Town in South Africa. It means so much more and it really is very, very special on so many levels," said Federer.

"This is so much more than just tennis and I really hope we can do it again. I hope Rafa can do it again one day, come back to this beautiful country. I'm so proud to have roots down here and thank you very much for coming everybody. It really is so, so special. I don't know if we'll ever have a stadium, you know, this big in tennis again. I hope the record will be broken soon or one day, because it's great for tennis.

"It's great for charity, it's great to inspire and motivate kids and other people to do good. He's a kind man Rafa. You were kind enough to come here tonight. So did Bill (Gates), so did Trevor (Noah) and it was a magical evening. Thank You so, so much."

