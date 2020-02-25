Andy Murray: Queen's Club hope five-time champion is fit to play

Andy Murray played at last year's Fever-Tree Championships tournament at Queen's Club

Andy Murray wants to make his singles return at this June’s Fever-Tree Championships, according to the Queen's Club tournament director.

The former world No 1, a five-time champion at Queen's Club, has been out of action since November with pelvic bruising and has yet to confirm a return date.

Now there is hope that Murray could join top-10 duo Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who have already confirmed they will take part.

Tournament director Stephen Farrow said: "We are thrilled to have received early commitments to play in the Fever-Tree Championships from two top-10 players in Daniil and Stefanos, and such legendary figures at the Queen's Club in Feliciano and Andy.

0:35 Murray has the ability to win another Grand Slam title if he can overcome his ongoing injury problems, Boris Becker said last month Murray has the ability to win another Grand Slam title if he can overcome his ongoing injury problems, Boris Becker said last month

"Daniil and Stefanos have shown that they can beat anyone in the world, Feliciano's [singles and doubles] win last year was incredibly emotional and uplifting, and Andy is our greatest champion.

"We know Andy is still working his way back to fitness, but we also know that he wants to play, so fingers crossed that he will be able to."

Murray has made a return from hip surgery at Queen's twice previously in 2018 and 2019, winning the doubles the second time with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez.

Currently ranked No 86 in the world, the Brit remains restricted to work in the gym and has not competed on clay since hip problems began in 2017, but Queen's could be the ideal venue for his top-level grass-court return.

The Fever-Tree Championships will run from June 15-21.