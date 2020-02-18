Andy Murray backed to return to best by Boris Becker

0:35 Andy Murray has the ability to win another Grand Slam title if he can overcome his ongoing injury problems, says Boris Becker Andy Murray has the ability to win another Grand Slam title if he can overcome his ongoing injury problems, says Boris Becker

Boris Becker has backed Andy Murray to battle back from his latest injury nightmare and reclaim his place at the top of his sport.

Murray made a successful return from career-threatening hip surgery, winning the European Open in Antwerp last October.

But the Scot faces a fresh fight for fitness after being ruled out since November with a pelvic problem, although the legendary Becker believes he can achieve what few other players could manage.

Murray lifted the European Open in Antwerp after making a successful comeback from hip surgery

"I think most players would have retired after a serious hip injury like that - if you'd asked me last year, I didn't think he would be here," the three-time Wimbledon champion said.

"But Andy being Andy, he did come back and he played wonderfully in the second half of last year.

"Andy never had the most power or the most talent, but he always had great determination and will power and I think that sets him apart from other players."

Murray won the last of his three Grand Slams at Wimbledon in 2016

Murray last won a Grand Slam at Wimbledon in 2016 and Becker has not ruled him out from winning another major in the future.

"He's a tough cookie. He'll find a way to come back. And as long as he believes he wants to come back and get physically back to 100 per cent, once he's got the racket in his hand on a good day he can beat anybody."

Check our news, reports and reaction from all major tennis events by following us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.