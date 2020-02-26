Dan Evans through to second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Dan Evans survived three match points to make it through in Dubai

British No 1 Dan Evans saved three match points on his way to victory over France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the second round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Having posted his fourth top-20 victory by edging Fabio Fognini in a lengthy encounter on Tuesday, Evans was back on court less than 24 hours later and initially looked a little flat.

He recovered from 2-5 to win the opening set and extended his winning run to six games with a break to start the second only for Herbert to win six of the next eight games.

The clash came down to a deciding tie-break, where Evans trailed 4-6 and 6-7, but his fighting spirit was to the fore once again as he battled to a 7-5 3-6 7-6 (9-7) victory after two hours and 46 minutes.

In the quarter-finals, Evans will face sixth seed Andrey Rublev, who defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (7-3) 6-0.

