US Open to change the brand of its court surfaces for first time since 1970s

Arthur Ashe Stadium will showcase a fresh court surface upgrade

The US Open is changing the brand of its court surfaces for the first time in more than 40 years.

The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center will add a fresh upgrade ahead of the 2020 US Open which is due to start on Monday, August 31.

The new Laykold courts made by Advanced Polymer Technology are the only courts with vapor barrier designed specifically for the court system, which also increases consistency in both court performance and court speed.

They replace DecoTurf, the hard-court surface played on at the New York major since 1978.

"At the conclusion of the complete transformation of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, we felt it was time to explore all new approaches and technologies to court surfacing," said Danny Zausner, chief operating officer of the NTC.

"During this exploration, Laykold quickly rose to the top, and working with them, we are confident we will have the best-playing and best-performing courts in the world."

Jim Sacco, chief operating officer of Advanced Polymer Technology, added: "We have been waiting for an opportunity to showcase our quality at the world's biggest tennis tournament, and we are delighted to have been chosen. We are Grand Slam ready."

The ATP and WTA Tours are currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic until at least June 7, and the French Open has moved its start from May to September.

