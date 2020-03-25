Thiago Seyboth Wild: Brazilian teen tennis player says he has coronavirus

0:27 Rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild has tested positive for coronavirus Rising star Thiago Seyboth Wild has tested positive for coronavirus

Less than a month after winning his first ATP title, Thiago Seyboth Wild announced in a video message on Twitter that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 19-year-old, who stunned second seed Casper Ruud as a wild card to win the Chile Open at the end of February in Santiago, is the first professional to confirm he has caught Covid-19.

Wild, who is ranked 114 in the world said he was doing well after showing symptoms 10 days ago and urged everyone to take precautions and stay safe.

"Hey, guys, I just want to let you know that I've contracted the Covid-19, but I have self-isolated myself for the past week and I've been taking care of myself and following the doctor's instructions," said Wild.

"This is just a reminder for you all to stay at home to take care of the people you love and help us out, you know, to not spread this disease, stay home and stay safe."

