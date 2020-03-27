Rescheduling Wimbledon would be no easy task, believes Jamie Murray

Jamie Murray believes organisers might find it difficult to reschedule Wimbledon for later in the season if the Grand Slam is postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A decision regarding the grass-court tournament scheduled to start on June 29 will be made next week but organisers have already ruled out staging the tournament without spectators.

"I don't know how long they could push it back," Murray, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion, told BBC Scotland's The Nine.

"For them, optics don't necessarily look great, I guess, if there's sporting events all over the world getting cancelled and they're trying to crack on with things."

Organisers of the French Open have already made the decision to move the clay-court tournament to September 20 from its May start.

"There's a lot of other stakeholders, a lot of other tournaments to consider," said Murray.

"Even things like daylight for the tournament. Once the tournament gets put back, there's less and less daylight. When you play at Wimbledon normally, you can play until 10 at night."

