Andy Murray and Serena Williams beaten by Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis in fantasy mixed doubles final

Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis won the LTA's fantasy mixed doubles trophy

Andy Murray and Serena Williams were beaten by Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis for the LTA's fantasy mixed doubles trophy.

The pundits were split. Tennis fans torn. Imagine the tension in the Murray family! Can someone please tell Judy it's now safe to come out of hiding? Her boys have had a big, emotional hug at the net after a magical final that had a myriad tennis fans hoping, wishing, praying a draw was possible.

It was not of course, and after one hour and 55 minutes of highly skilled exchanges, Jamie and Martina beat Andy and Serena 6-4 7-5 to lift the inaugural fantasy mixed doubles trophy.

🏆 @mhingis & @jamie_murray need to hold serve to be named the first ever Fantasy Mixed Doubles champions



Standing in their way are @serenawilliams & @andy_murray...



We join @BBCSport commentator @russellcfuller with it all tied up in the pivotal game 🔊 pic.twitter.com/13yFO8ZRxz — LTA (@the_LTA) March 29, 2020

In doing so, the 2017 Wimbledon and US Open mixed doubles champions extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches and three titles. In terms of doubles versus singles success, bragging rights in the Murray family remain a status quo, which must count as a sort of win-win situation for Judy.

Afterwards a euphoric Hingis, 39, who came out of retirement a third time to resume her partnership with Jamie, said, "It has been a great adventure."

Williams, as competitive as ever, acknowledged she's taking a lot of positives from this second wild card pairing with Andy, "To play with him, in front of such appreciative crowds, at this amazing tournament means a lot to me. I look forward to coming back to try and win it next year."

Andy Murray (R) and Serena Williams suffered defeat in the inaugural fantasy final

Right up to the end, the Grand Slam singles champions were throwing all they had at the situation.

At 6-5, 30-30 in the second set - Jamie serving for the title - Serena's scorching forehand return was met with a reaction volley from Hingis, and down the line came a classic winner from Andy. Break-back point. Jamie shrugged off the pressure to whack down an ace. Deuce! Fine hand skills from Hingis at the net brought up Championship point.

Another fine serve from Jamie… a chip lob return from Andy, and Hingis smashed the ball away to take the victory. Cue, hugs on both sides of the net as the crowd rose to salute this magnificent quartet of champions.

