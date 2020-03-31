Tennis News

Roger Federer delights his fans by showing off with some exquisite trick shots in the snow

Roger Federer hits against a wall while social distancing

Roger Federer delighted fans by posting a video on Twitter on Monday, which shows him executing some trademark trick shots against a wall in the snow.

The Swiss star hit a series of highlight reel shots for the fans, including a series of tweeners and behind-the-back shots with perfect precision against a wall.

"Making sure I still remember how to hit trick shots #TennisAtHome," Federer tweeted along with the video, which showed the 20-time Grand Slam champion moving around seamlessly amid snowfall.

The tennis circuit is currently halted with the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit, suspending all tournaments until June 7 after countries started locking down borders to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

