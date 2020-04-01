Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe has recovered from mild case of coronavirus

Retired tennis player Patrick McEnroe says he has recovered from a mild case of coronavirus, he announced on social media on Tuesday.

McEnroe, younger brother of seven-times Grand Slam champion John, said he had been tested after experiencing "some minor symptoms" about 10 or 11 days ago.

"My tests just came back positive," the 53-year-old said on Twitter. "That's the bad news. The good news is I feel fine. My symptoms have passed. I feel 100%.

"I'm an example of someone that has been able to fight through it and I'm doing absolutely fine."

McEnroe, 53, reached a career high ranking of 28 before retiring in 1998, and was later the US Davis Cup captain. He is currently a tennis analyst for ESPN.

So so touched by ALL the messages of support.



Truly Truly 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️. — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) March 31, 2020

