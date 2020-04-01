US Open tennis still due to take place as planned while ATP and WTA Tours extend suspension

Rafael Nadal will hope to defend his US Open men's singles title later this year

The US Tennis Association reacted to news of the postponement of Wimbledonby maintaining that the US Open is still due to take place as planned.

The US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York, which begins on August 24, could be vulnerable, though organisers said it was business as planned on Wednesday.

A USTA statement read: "We understand the unique circumstances facing the All England Lawn and Tennis Club and the reasoning behind the decision to cancel the 2020 Wimbledon Championships.

"At this time, the USTA still plans to host the US Open as scheduled, and we continue to hone plans to stage the tournament.

"The USTA is carefully monitoring the rapidly-changing environment surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, and is preparing for all contingencies."

An update on the 2020 US Open: pic.twitter.com/RWERrYUrky — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2020

Arthur Ashe Stadium will still host matches at this year's US Open, which is scheduled to go ahead as planned

Meanwhile, the ATP and WTA Tours have confirmed they are extending the suspension of the current season until July 13.

A joint statement read: "In conjunction with the cancellation of The Championships, Wimbledon, the ATP and WTA have jointly announced the continued suspension of the ATP and WTA Tours until July 13, 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

The Tours had previously announced a suspension of events until June 7.

The ATP and @WTA have jointly announced the continued suspension of the ATP and WTA Tour until July 13, 2020, due to the ongoing #COVID19 pandemic. — ATP Tour (@atptour) April 1, 2020

