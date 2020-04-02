Roger Federer shows his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow

0:49 Roger Federer takes us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow. (Video courtesy of @rogerfederer) Roger Federer takes us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow. (Video courtesy of @rogerfederer)

Roger Federer has been back on social media taking us through his repertoire of tennis skills at home in the snow.

Eight-time Wimbledon men's champion Federer simply wrote "Devastated" after hearing the news that Wimbledon was cancelled on Wednesday.

But the Swiss great was soon back out in the snow honing his tennis skills against a wall just like he did "in the old days".

During the video Federer was keen to send out a statement to everyone. He said: "Staying active at home is very important at the moment. Maybe even working on the trick shot once in a while.

"But seriously I think it's more important that we listen to the local Government, we adapt to the new situation and we try our best."

Another glimpse into the stay at home practice routine 🧤🧣🎾👊

I hope everyone is safe and healthy. Stay positive. Keep active. Support one another. We will get through this together🙏 #stayhome pic.twitter.com/ZVqMZ2ZpXc — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 2, 2020

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices & our Twitter account @skysportstennis.