Johanna Konta speaks to Hannah Wilkes about Wimbledon and Celebrity Great British Bake Off

15:00 Hannah Wilkes catches up with Johanna Konta as they discuss a number of topics including the cancellation of Wimbledon Hannah Wilkes catches up with Johanna Konta as they discuss a number of topics including the cancellation of Wimbledon

Sky Sports' Hannah Wilkes catches up with Johanna Konta as they discuss a number of topics including the cancellation of Wimbledon and how the coronavirus is affecting her own schedule and the sport's in 2020.

British No 1 Konta has been at home just like the rest of us in a time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist speaks exclusively to us about a number of topics, including the cancellation of Wimbledon, working out at home, and there's some light-hearted chat about being involved in the Celebrity Great British Bake Off.

Konta's dachshund puppy 'Bono' also makes a guest appearance.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our app for mobile devices & our Twitter account @skysportstennis.