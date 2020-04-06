Coronavirus: Heather Watson is 'gutted' by Wimbledon postponement

Heather Watson reached the top 50 in the WTA rankings before the pandemic hit

Heather Watson says she is 'gutted' at not being able to compete at Wimbledon this year.

The tournament was scheduled to take place from June 29 to July 12 but was called off last week because of the coronavirus crisis.

Watson reached the top 50 of the WTA singles rankings before the pandemic halted all play until at least the middle of July.

The 27-year-old said during an Instagram Live with Functional Tennis: "The grasscourt season is just the highlight of my life.

Watson won the fourth WTA title of her career at the Mexican Open in March

"I love it and live for it every year so I'm gutted, but it's a tough time for everyone and I just hope that everyone gets through this safe and as quick as possible."

She also recalled winning the only Grand Slam title of her career to date, when she claimed the mixed doubles with Finland's Henri Kontinen in 2016.

She said: "One of the best days of my life was winning the mixed doubles with Henri and it was the first time we played together and got on like a house on fire.

Watson won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Henri Kontinen in 2016

"To win a title at Wimbledon, no matter what it is, you are on history walls forever and nobody can take that away from you so I'm really proud of myself for that and the trophy is front and centre in my living room."

Watson last month ended a four-year wait for a WTA title when she beat Canadian Leylah Fernandez in an entertaining final in Acapulco and she believes her happiness off the court was the main factor behind the success.

"It was awesome. I'm in a very good place," she said. "I just knew I was playing great tennis, I felt everything in my life and game was coming together."