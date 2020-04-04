LTA makes financial support available to British tennis community during pandemic

Financial support has been made available by the LTA to tennis venues, coaches, officials and players

The LTA has announced a multi-million-pound package of additional funding and measures to support those involved in tennis in Britain impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The comprehensive package, which has been developed by the LTA in consultation with Tennis Scotland and Tennis Wales, will make additional support available to tennis venues, coaches, officials and players to the value of up to approximately £20m.

The goal is to ensure that that tennis in Britain emerges from this period in a strong and healthy position and that the sport is able to resume its role in keeping the nation active as soon as conditions allow.

The funding and support will aid those who have been most severely affected from a financial perspective by the coronavirus pandemic.

LTA Support will include* the following measures... Tennis Venues Repayment holiday on loans of six months for all existing LTA facility loans, equating to a value of almost £1m. 2019/20 registration fee refund for LTA Registered Venues Coaches Financial support grants for full time LTA Accredited Coaches and Tutors, covering both the self-employed and those set up as sole directors of limited companies, equating to a value of approximately £4m. A targeted Hardship Fund of up to £1m, providing interest free loans for coaches of up to £5,000. Officials Financial support grants for full time LTA Licensed Officials. Additional support around scheduled tournaments that have been cancelled, including reimbursement of fees incurred through processing player entry refunds. Performance Players and Programmes (LTA Player Pathway) Continued funding provided to network of over 60 LTA Local and Regional Player Development Centres plus the two National Academies to ensure they can return to operations as normal on resumption of tennis. Continued payment of funding grants to players on the LTA Player Pathway and Wheelchair World Class Programmes. New support grant for British singles players ranked ATP / WTA 101-750 and British doubles players ranked ATP / WTA 101-250 who are not currently in receipt of LTA player funding. Increased prize money for British Tour events and an enhanced Tournament Bonus Scheme linked to professional events should these resume later in the year. *List not exhaustive - full details at www.lta.org.uk

The new measures add to an existing programme of investment and support that the LTA has continued to make available both during and after the pandemic as part of its strategy to grow tennis and open it up to many more people.

"The first priority at this time is the health and wellbeing of everybody, and our thoughts are with anyone who has been affected by the coronavirus," said LTA chief executive Scott Lloyd said in a statement.

"Our sport is far from exempt from its impact, and this pandemic has the potential to put the continued future growth of tennis at significant risk.

We know that many involved in tennis in Britain are concerned about their futures and are facing significant challenges, and so our primary objective in announcing these unprecedented measures is to ensure clubs and venues remain viable and coaches and officials are not lost to the sport. Scott Lloyd - LTA Chief Executive

"We hope that the combination of this new package and the continuation of our existing support will help ensure they are all able to operate post COVID-19."

The LTA is committing to make significant savings to help fund the new package, as well as reallocating some funds from its reserves.

The organisation has also announced furloughing measures to its workforce whilst the current rules around social distancing and venue closures make it increasingly difficult for the LTA to deliver normal levels of activity.

Any staff furloughed will receive a top up of the government scheme to 80 per cent of their base salary. Alongside this, Lloyd and the LTA's executive team will be taking 20 per cent reductions in salary.

