Roger Federer has suggested a merger between the ATP and WTA

Roger Federer has called for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit.

Tennis is under a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis.

The season was suspended in March due to the pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July.

Just wondering…..am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tours…. — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) April 22, 2020

In response to a reader's comment, Federer wrote: "It's too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories."

Hey @rogerfederer as you know per our discussions I completely agree that it would be great to get out of this world crisis with the union of men's and women's tennis in one only organisation 🎾👍🏻 https://t.co/fTCfvMiU4G — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) April 22, 2020

I agree, and have been saying so since the early 1970s. One voice, women and men together, has long been my vision for tennis.



The WTA on its own was always Plan B.



I’m glad we are on the same page.



Let’s make it happen. #OneVoice https://t.co/FHbQHLiY6v — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) April 22, 2020

The men's ATP Tour, the WTA, along with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and organisers of the four Grand Slams, are creating a fund to help the lower-level players affected by the shutdown.

Federer, 38, had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February. The Swiss great had planned to be sidelined for at least four months before the outbreak suspended sport around the world.

