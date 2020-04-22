Tennis News

Roger Federer has suggested a merger between the ATP and WTA

Last Updated: 22/04/20 2:59pm

Roger Federer has called for a merger between the ATP and WTA

Roger Federer has called for a merger between the men's ATP Tour and the WTA, which runs the women's circuit.

Tennis is under a lengthy coronavirus shutdown with lower-level professionals in deep financial crisis.

The season was suspended in March due to the pandemic and the shutdown will continue at least until mid-July.

"Just wondering... am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men's and women's tennis to be united and come together as one?" Federer said on Twitter.

"I am not talking about merging competition on the court, but merging the 2 governing bodies (ATP and WTA) that oversee the men's and women's professional tours..."

In response to a reader's comment, Federer wrote: "It's too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories."

The men's ATP Tour, the WTA, along with the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and organisers of the four Grand Slams, are creating a fund to help the lower-level players affected by the shutdown.

Federer, 38, had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee in February. The Swiss great had planned to be sidelined for at least four months before the outbreak suspended sport around the world.

