Novak Djokovic finds it tough to adjust to uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic

Novak Djokovic says it's important to have a daily routine

Novak Djokovic has revealed he initially struggled to cope with the uncertainty surrounding when tennis can restart but having a daily routine has helped him.

The sport is suspended till at least mid-July due to the virus which has been sweeping the globe and keeping people in lockdown.

World No 1 Djokovic is hopeful the season will resume on July 13, although he is unsure what will happen in uncertain circumstances.

"For us tennis players it is important that the calendar is clear," Djokovic told Sky in Italy. "Officially it is July 13, many people say it is difficult we will start again on that day.

"For me it is important to have a routine, I cannot keep on waiting for that day. I train every day at the gym, I run at home, I play with my kids and this is also hard work.

"At the beginning I was mentally a bit empty and confused, because (the timing) wasn't clear. I talked with my team, I tried to train every day, even though I didn't follow the preparation strictly."

There's the possibility that they cancel all the events in America and that we go back to the tennis court in Autumn, maybe we can go to Rome in two-three months - let's hope we can get back to playing. Novak Djokovic

Djokovic had been in imperious form before the circuit came to a halt. He lifted the ATP Cup with Serbia, won a record-extending eighth Australian Open title in Melbourne and then completed a fifth triumph at the Dubai Tennis Championships, extending his unbeaten run to 21.

The virus has forced the cancellation of this year's Wimbledon while the French Open has been scheduled to start on September 20, shortly after the end of the US Open.

"Officially it (the restart) is July 13 but the WTA in Canada (Rogers Cup) has already been cancelled, although not the men's event," Djokovic said.

"We need to see how the situation in the United States goes, because we are expected to go there in August.

"There's the possibility that they cancel all the events in America and that we go back to the tennis court in Autumn, maybe we can go to Rome in two-three months - let's hope we can get back to playing."

