Andy Murray takes on Marcus Rashford in a quiz on each other's career... with box tickets to watch Manchester United or Wimbledon centre court seats the prize!

Just two weeks ago, Murray won the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro tournament and now he has won a quiz contest against Manchester United and England striker Rashford.

Murray said that if he lost, he would get Rashford Wimbledon Centre Court tickets. But the 33-year-old former world No 1 eased to a 4-2 victory in the end.

"I'm happy with my day's work now," Murray said. "How are you planning on delivering those tickets to me?"

"You can steal my box for the game," Rashord responded with a smile.

