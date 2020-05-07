Andy Murray: Boris Becker says no tennis for rest of 2020 is good news for Briton

Boris Becker admits losing the rest of the tennis year due to the coronavirus pandemic would not be a bad thing for Britain's Andy Murray.

Former world No 1 Murray has not played competitive tennis since the Davis Cup Finals last November after suffering a bruise to his pelvic bone.

The setback has been one of many for the two-time Wimbledon and US Open champion.

He was hopeful of returning to action at the Miami Open in late March, but tennis has been placed on an enforced break, although the ATP and WTA Tours are hoping to return on July 13 at the earliest.

I think it benefits more (Novak) Djokovic, (Rafael) Nadal, Federer because they know how good they are, they know what to do, and I don't think we are going to see a change of form from them. Tennis legend Boris Becker

Six-time Grand Slam winner Becker believes Murray will benefit from the time off, along with Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

"I think if the year is lost, then I don't think it's bad for Federer or it's bad for Serena because they haven't really abused their bodies for another year, so, in a way they've gained a year. I think it's good for players like Andy Murray, you know, it gives him more time to come back and get physically ready then for 2021," the German said.

"I don't think the young players benefit actually, because they lose a year, gaining experience in matches. I think of any group they are affected the most, because they've never taken that much time off. I think it benefits more (Novak) Djokovic, (Rafael) Nadal, Federer because they know how good they are, they know what to do, and I don't think we are going to see a change of form from them. But I think the younger players will take more time to come back. This is my feeling."

The remainder of the tennis season rests on what happens with the US Open later this year

Becker, who became the youngest-ever Wimbledon champion at the age of 17 in 1985, feels a lot of decision-making will rely on the outcome of what happens to the US Open in September with a verdict on whether or not it will go ahead set to be made in June.

He added: "I think it was good for the (US) Open to say 'listen let's wait and see and not make a rushed decision'. But, if it's positive then I think that we going to have tennis the rest of the year. If we don't have the Open, or the French Open, I don't think we will have tennis the rest of the year."

